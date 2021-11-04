Williamsport -- Gerald C. English, 68, of Williamsport died at home on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

Gerry was born in Williamsport on June 27, 1953, the son of Louis C. and Teresa A. (Cavanaugh) English.

He was a graduate of Williamsport High School and was employed at the former GTE Sylvania in Montoursville and later at the Williamsport Hospital.

He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Gerry enjoyed traveling with family — his trips to Hawaii and Ireland were among his favorites — and family gatherings. He was an avid fan of Notre Dame and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Surviving are his brother, Donald M. English and his wife Ana Fe English; and a sister, Ann M. Miller all of Williamsport; and many cousins.

In addition to his parents, a brother-in-law, Randy Miller preceded him in death.

The family will receive friends in the church’s portico from 9:15 to 10 a.m. on Thursday.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St., Williamsport with his pastor, Rev. David W. Bechtel, officiating, followed by burial at St. Basil’s Cemetery in Dushore.

Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald English as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



