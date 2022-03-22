Jersey Shore -- Gerald Alan Naugle, 68, of Jersey Shore entered fully into the presence of the Lord Saturday, March 19, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in Jesus Christ supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him eternal peace.

He was married on October 8, 1996 to the former Cathy J. Ritchey, who survives, and they would have celebrated 26 years as husband and wife this October.

Gerald was born on August 16, 1953 in Jersey Shore and was the son of Pauline Elizabeth (Sechrist) Naugle of Avis and the late Gerald Floyd Naugle. He graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1972. Gerald had worked at Brodart from 1985 until his retirement in 2018. He was a member of the PA Hard Woods Council and Bass Masters. He was a gifted carpenter and cabinet maker. Even through his illness, Gerald finished building their dream retirement home on Black Lake, N.Y., where he enjoyed fishing and boating with Cathy and their many friends and neighbors.

Gerald was a genuine spiritual leader, who loved the Lord and modeled the love of Jesus to every person he touched. His gentle presence, tender heart, and giving spirit have had an enormous and eternal impact on many.

In addition to his mother and wife, he is survived by one son; Abe H. Naugle (Christina) of Jersey Shore, one daughter; Andrea N. Breon (Donnie) of Jersey Shore, two step-children; Chad M. Rickard (Cami) of Paso Robles, California and Lori J. Jennings (Thaddeus) of Deerfield Beach, Florida, twelve grandchildren; Sapphire, Haley (Jeremy), Kaylyn, Nathanael, Lilla, Eliza, Zachary, Savannah, Matthew, Cody, Travis and Sierra, two brothers; Denver Naugle (Sandy) of Florence, South Carolina and Dennis Naugle (Jola) of Lock Haven, and one sister; Janice Cohick (Donnie) of Jersey Shore.

There will be a public viewing 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore where the funeral will begin at 12:00 p.m. Pastor Kerry Aucker will officiate the service. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

Memorial contributions may be made to the UPMC Hospice.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com.

