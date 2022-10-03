Bastress — Georgie Ann Steinbacher, 94, of Bastress passed away at home on October 1, 2022, while surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Loganton on March 1, 1928, a daughter of the late Harry and Pearl (Fetterhoof) Kemmerer.

Georgie was an active member of Immaculate Conception of BVM Catholic Church. She spent most of her life with her husband and children planting and growing fruit trees. She also enjoyed planting and taking care of her flower beds and vegetable garden. One of her greatest joys was spending time in the kitchen baking pies and cooking for her family.

Her husband of 46 years, Herman Steinbacher, died May 4, 1997.

Surviving are her children and their families; Daniel (Nancy) Steinbacher of Jersey Shore, Mark (Diane) Steinbacher of Nesbit, Ann (Robert) Neylon, Andrew (Paula) Steinbacher, Regina (Galen) Williams, Matthew Steinbacher, Sandy Steinbacher, Paula (Tim) Palmiter, and Ronald Steinbacher, all of Williamsport, 16 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, a son, Gregory Steinbacher, and three brothers, Harlan, Dale, and Jack Kemmerer preceded her in death.

There will be no visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 with her pastor, Rev. Bert S. Kozen, officiating at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 5973 Jacks Hollow Rd., Bastress. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign an online register book or share a fond memory.

