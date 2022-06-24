Williamsport — Georgia C. Stover, 79, of Williamsport passed away at UPMC Williamsport on June 20, 2022.

She was born in Toledo, Ohio on December 10, 1942, a daughter of Robert and Lois (Peters) Smith.

Georgia was a graduate of Whitmore High School in the Toledo area and retired in 2019 from an office manager position at Backyard Broadcasting after many years with the company.

She loved animals, she enjoyed gardening and took great pride in her beautiful garden, and her greatest pleasure was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her children; Elisa McKee (Avery Turner) of Milton, Deana Stover with whom she lived and Erik Stover (Amy) of Mountain Lake, N.J.; grandchildren, Brittney Yanoviak (Josh), Randi Wheeland (J.J. Sones), Jemma and Molly Stover; great grandchildren, Griffin and Gaige Sones and Zachary Yanoviak; brothers, Wes and Dale Smith.

She was preceded in death by her father and step-mother, Robert and Audrey Smith, and mother and step-father, Lois and Dean Kline.

The family will receive family and friends on Tuesday evening, June 28, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Crouse Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions may be made in Georgia’s name to FIRST, a foundation dedicated to improving the lives and seeking a cure for those affected by Ichthyosis. www.firstskinfoundation.org

Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book of share a fond memory.

