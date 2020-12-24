Hughesville -- Georgia A. (Sweet) Bashline went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 19, 2020 at Heritage Springs Memory Care in Muncy where she lived.

Born on January 30, 1937 in Luzerne County, she was the daughter of the late Herbert W. and Florence A. (Naugle) Sweet.

Georgia was a member of the Hughesville Friends Church. She loved reading her bible and participating in many activities such as bible study, retreats and choir. She also enjoyed quilting, card/board games, and the Bloomsburg Fair.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Merl L. Bashline and her sisters Esther M. Walker and Marjorie E. Shoemaker. Georgia is survived by her brother, Ario L. Sweet of Benton, a nephew Frank and Denise Shoemaker, Unityville, and a niece Alicia Stackhouse, Bloomsburg, and several great nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service on December 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. James UCC, 443 Zaner's Bridge Rd., Stillwater, officiated by Dominick Draper.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hughesville Funeral Home & Cremation Services INC, 5069 Route 220 Hwy, Hughesville. www.hughesvillefuneralhome.com