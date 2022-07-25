bible obit pic new size.jpg

Hughesville — George W. "Shorty" Hill, 78, formerly of Hughesville, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at ManorCare South.

Born September 7, 1943 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late LaRue and Phyllis (Temple) Hill.

George was a member of the former East End Baptist Church, Williamsport, for over 40 years. In his free time, he enjoyed model cars, puzzles, and playing horseshoes.

Surviving are two nephews, Jeffrey Bowers of Muncy, and Sidney Bowers of Unityville; and a great-niece, Rhonda Bowers of Williamsport.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by three brothers, LaRue Hill Jr., Clyde Hill, and David Hill; and two sisters, Mary Bowers, and Arlene Clark.

A Graveside Funeral Service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at Twin Hills Memorial Park, 3332 Lycoming Mall Dr. Muncy, with Pastor Calvin Phillips officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of George Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!