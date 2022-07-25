Hughesville — George W. "Shorty" Hill, 78, formerly of Hughesville, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at ManorCare South.

Born September 7, 1943 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late LaRue and Phyllis (Temple) Hill.

George was a member of the former East End Baptist Church, Williamsport, for over 40 years. In his free time, he enjoyed model cars, puzzles, and playing horseshoes.

Surviving are two nephews, Jeffrey Bowers of Muncy, and Sidney Bowers of Unityville; and a great-niece, Rhonda Bowers of Williamsport.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by three brothers, LaRue Hill Jr., Clyde Hill, and David Hill; and two sisters, Mary Bowers, and Arlene Clark.

A Graveside Funeral Service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at Twin Hills Memorial Park, 3332 Lycoming Mall Dr. Muncy, with Pastor Calvin Phillips officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

