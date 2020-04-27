Muncy Valley -- George W. Phillips, 87, of Muncy Valley passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Muncy.

Born on November 27, 1932 in Davidson Twp., he was the son of the late Clifton R. and Florine (Sones) Phillips. He was married to the late Lorraine (Boatman) Phillips for over sixty years, until her death in 2013.

George enjoyed woodworking, hunting and fishing. He worked for the JK Rishel Furniture Company for 30 years, and 10 years for the John Savoy Furniture Co.

He is survived by daughters Cheryl Grebe of Sonestown, Sherry (Steve) Persun of Cogan Station, Vicki Kelley of Dushore, and by his sons Michael (Charlotte) Phillips of North Mountain, Timothy (Jenny Williamson) Phillips of Muncy Valley, and Jeffrey (Kathy) Phillips of Dushore. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren, as well as two sisters-in-law.

George was predeceased by his wife Lorraine, a baby daughter, a sister, and grandson Brandon Phillips.

A private graveside service was held on Friday, April 24 at the Franklin "Stone Heap" Cemetery of Franklin Twp., Unityville, with Pastor Zachary Woods officiating.

In George's memory, contributions may be made to the Muncy Valley Area Fire Co., P.O. Box 9, Muncy Valley, PA 17758.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.