Jersey Shore -- George V. Smith, Jr., 53, of Jersey Shore passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was married to the former Shelly K. (Willits) on November 24, 2001. They shared 23 years together.

George was born on April 27, 1967 in Philadelphia and was the son of Anne M. (Dougherty) Smith Devlin of Montoursville and the late George V. Smith, Sr. He graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1985 and attended the Williamsport Area Community College. He worked at Primus Technology in Williamsport. George was a member of the NRA, was an avid gun enthusiast, amateur gunsmith, enjoyed hunting, working on cars, family vacations, taking long drives up Pine Creek and enjoying the scenery, and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his mother Anne and wife Shelly, he is survived by six children; Heather Cummings (Joel) of Oval, Brandon English (Hollis) of New Cumberland, Katelyn Herritt (Matt) of Avis, Emily Jones of Avis, Tyler Smith of Antes Fort and Skyler Smith of Jersey Shore, nine grandchildren; Kayli, Cayden, Bentley, Emersyn, Easton, Sienna, Thane, Jacob and Bridy, one brother; Chris Smith (Tara) of Montoursville, one sister; Peg Shoemaker (Brad) of Montoursville, two nieces and one nephew, and his beloved beagles, Lily and Cooter.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore where the Celebration of Life service will begin at 3 p.m. John Phillips will officiate the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions to a college fund for George’s youngest daughter, Skyler.

