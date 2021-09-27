Nisbet -- George V. Deuel, Jr. 73, of Nisbet passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Surviving is his wife, Michelle L. (Dougherty) Deuel.

Born June 26, 1948 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late George V. and Wanda V. (Kriger) Deuel.

George was a 1966 graduate of Williamsport Area High School. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army National Guard. He also was employed for the hotel chain, Sheridan.

George was a member and treasurer of the Canyon Country Ultralight Club. He enjoyed aviation and traveling. Most of all, George's most cherished role was Pop-Pop. He was known as "push over Pop-Pop" making sure his grandchildren were very well spoiled. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and they always looked forward to Pop-Pop’s scrambled eggs when they came to visit.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Eric G. Deuel (Nicole) of South Williamsport; a step-son, Charles L. Dougherty (Amber) of Montoursville; two step-daughters, Stacey K. Holloway of Williamsport and Elizabeth A. Dougherty of Nippenose Valley; 10 grandchildren, Ariana, Eli, Mason, Keshia, Keenen, Nicholas, Nova, Addie, Broc and Oaklinn; two brothers, James D. Deuel (Tami) and Todd J. Deuel (Marion), both of Trout Run; and a sister, Barbara E. Martinez (Richard) of Galveston, Texas.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Susan K. (Yaw) Deuel.

A graveside service to honor the life of George will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1 in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in George’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

E-condolences may be made at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.



