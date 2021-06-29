Cogan Station -- George S. Wright, 92, of Cogan Station passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Viola M. (Engel) Wright on September 28, 2018.

Born July 5, 1928 in Easton, he was a son of the late Stanley G. and Marion Kinley Wright. He was also preceded in death by a brother Charles Wright.

George was a 1948 graduate of Hepburnville High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a truck driver for over 30 years at Hall’s Motor Transit, and later drove for Susquehanna Trailways and Rod Fry Trucking. George was a charter member of Hepburnville Fire Company, where he was a former chief. He was a member of the Korean War Veterans of Lycoming County. George was an antique engine collector, and tinkered with all hit and miss engines. His collection included two antique fire trucks which he proudly passed on to his family.

Surviving are his four children, Patricia (Randy) Persun of Lewisburg, Bonnie (Stanley) Mynczywor of Cogan Station, William (Connie) Wright of Auburn and Douglas (Sherry) Wright of Laurel, Indiana; nine grandchildren, Jason, Tammy, Becky, Megan, Sarah, Matt, Elizabeth, Aaron, and Samantha; 15 great grandchildren, Haley, Kaylee, Brayden, Addison, Charley, Ben, Warren, Lilly, Bailey, Tristian, Maren, Owen R., Owen D., Will, and Gavin; a sister, Beverly Stryker of Cogan Station; and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at Sanders Mortuary 821 Diamond St. with a funeral service to honor George’s life at 2 p.m. Military honors will be accorded by the Korean War Veterans of Lycoming County.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hepburnville Fire Company 615 Rte. 973 East Cogan Station, PA 17728 or Korean War Veterans of Lycoming County PO Box 3232 Williamsport, PA 17701.

