Williamsport -- George R. Steinbacher, 73, of Plunketts Creek Township died peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1971, and the U.S. Army Reserve from 1971-1974.

There is no service scheduled at this time due to COVID-19 concerns.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the Beckoning Cat Project 320 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

