Muncy -- George M. Stromberg, 92, formerly of Muncy, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at Rose View Center.

He was born September 9, 1927 in Chester, a son of the late Max and Helen (McNulty) Stromberg. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Wanda E. (Daniels) Stromberg, on May 19, 2020.

George was retired from Koppers Inc. His wife Wanda also worked as a waitress for many years at the former Muncy Inn. Both were long-time members of the VFW and American Legion.

Surviving are two stepsons, Michael Marold (Nancy) of Honesdale, and Ardell Zielinski (Susan) of Catawissa; two stepdaughters, Terry Deetscreek (Roger) of Greeley, and Melody Harrison (Bill) of Cogan Station; eight stepgrandchildren; 13 stepgreat-grandchildren; and three stepgreat-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Stromberg.

A graveside service for family and friends to honor the life of George and Wanda will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 2, in Muncy Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

