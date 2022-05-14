Williamsport -- George M. Rhodes, 61, of Williamsport and formerly of Essex County, New Jersey, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

He was born on March 20, 1961 in Essex County, New Jersey and was the son of the late George and Gwendolyn (Smith) Rhodes, Sr. He was a 30 year resident of Williamsport after relocating from Essex County, New Jersey in 1992.

After establishing himself and becoming an executive chef, he settled into “Pennsylvania Living” until he was called home on May 1, 2022.

George was a beloved father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He is survived by his sister, five children, four grandchildren, three nephews, two great-nephews and one great niece.

Services are private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.

