Avis -- George H. Aungst, Jr. of Avis passed away Wednesday March 10, 2021 at the Embassy of Loyalsock.

Born July 7, 1947 in Jersey Shore he was the son of the late George H. Aungst Sr. and the former Marian V. Shearer.

He retired after many years of service from Williamsport Wire Rope. George was a graduate of the Jersey Shore High school and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by two sons, Joseph H. Aungst of Harrisburg and Christopher M. (Michelle) Aungst of Rauchtown; and one daughter, Robin R. Butler of Linden. He is also survived by five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N. Main Street, Jersey Shore