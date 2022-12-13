Williamsport, Pa. — George F. Wilcom, Jr., 77, of Williamsport passed away surrounded by his family at UPMC Williamsport on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

George was born in Scranton on Jan. 15, 1945, the son of the late George F., Sr. and Rose (Picone) Wilcom.

He was an active member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish and had served as a church usher as well as being a member of Men of the Worker.

George was a graduate of the former W.A.C.C. (now Penn College) and had worked with GMAC in their Finance Department. George served in the Pennsylvania National Guard. He enjoyed cycling, golf, was a Penn State Football fan and a N.Y. Giants fan. Being in the automotive business for so many years, he also enjoyed talking about cars.

Surviving is his wife, the former, Darlene Varasky. They celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this year. In addition, he is survived by their children and their families; Michele W. Fischer (Michael) of Williamsport, Marie Wilcom Bunner (Michael) of Springfield, Pa., a grandson, Nicholas Fischer (Abigail King); sister, Diane Nitch of Scranton; and his beloved dog, Maya.

The family will receive family and friends in the church portico from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. 4th St., Williamsport at 10 a.m. on Friday with his pastor, Rev. David W. Bechtel and the Rev. Bert Kozen con-celebrating the mass. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in George’s name to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 711 W. Edwin St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.

