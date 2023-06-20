South Williamsport, Pa. — George F. Button, Jr., age 79, of South Williamsport passed away on Thursday, June 15 at Williamsport North Rehabilitation Center surrounded by his friends.

George was born August 29, 1943 in Syracuse, N.Y. Throughout the years he worked mostly in maintenance for various companies and enjoyed his many friendships throughout the years. George made everyone feel right at home when they first met him. He especially loved his church family and volunteered his time at the Fresh Express food distribution, offering hospitality, conversation, and assistance to those who came to receive food.

He enjoyed the outdoors, especially his time camping near New Milford where he enjoyed strolling around the grounds and talking with fellow campers along the way.

George will be greatly missed by his church family and his friends, particularly his friend Anthony whom he cared for at home these past 17 years.

Services will be held on Friday, June 23 at 11 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 700 Fairview Dr. Montoursville, PA. 17754.

Memorial donations may be made in George’s name to Faith United Methodist Church, 700 Fairview Dr. Montoursville, PA 17754.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To share a memory or sign an online register, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

