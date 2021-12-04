South Williamsport -- George E. Schreppel, 63, of South Williamsport passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital after his courageous battle with ALS.

Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 37 years, Tammy M. (Kubek) Schreppel.

Born Jan. 14, 1958 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Lewis R. Schreppel and Charlotte I. (Stroup) Schreppel of Schwenksville.

George was a 1976 graduate of Williamsport High School. He attended Mansfield University and received his associate’s degree in restaurant management from the former Williamsport Area Community College.

George was a restaurant manager of the former Caboose, Souper Scoop, Dogs Limited, Ponderosa Steak House and more recently worked at Rent-A-Center. He was a Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity brother and a very active advocate for the ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter. George was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a Philadelphia Phillies fan.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Corey A. Schreppel (Danielle) of St. Paul, Minn. and Brittany A. Reynolds (T.C., III) of Muncy; a granddaughter, Emmi M. Reynolds; two brothers, Keith L. Schreppel (Cathy) of Jersey Shore and Frederick C. Schreppel (Lisa) of Williamsport; three sisters, Sharon L. Vassallo (Dean) of New Williamston, Karen L. Krum (Jim) of Muncy and Suzanne E. Williams (David) of Schwenksville.

A memorial service to honor the life of George will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Knight- Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., with the Rev. Gwen N. Bernstine officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Memorial Contributions may be made in George’s name to the ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter 321 Norristown Road Suite 260 Ambler, PA 19002.

