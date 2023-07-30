Loyalsock Twp., Pa. — George E. Bitner, 82, of Loyalsock Twp., passed away peacefully at the Gatehouse on Friday, July 28, 2023 following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Williamsport on April 4, 1941, a son of the late George J. and Hazel (Williams) Bitner.

George had been employed by SKF Industries in the Philadelphia as a machinist.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from May of 1959 until April of 1963 and in the Reserves until May of 1965. George was a member of American Legion Post # 1 and a proud member of the Williamsport Marine Corps League # 388 in addition he was a member of the Military Order of Devil Dogs, a group that helps fund children's and veterans’ hospitals. George was also active in Toys for Tots.

George was an outdoorsman and enjoyed deer hunting, he enjoyed traveling and was fortunate enough to travel across most of America.

He is survived by his companion of 25 years, Constance “Connie” Jenney; son, George J. Bitner of N.C.; daughter Barbara Humphrey of N.C., four grandchildren; a great-grandson; two brothers, Gary and Richard Bitner, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, a daughter, Christine, her husband, four grandchildren and his sister Jean, all preceded him in death.

The family will receive family and friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m.

A funeral service will begin 11 a.m. at Crouse Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport with Pastor Susan Halverstadt officiating, followed by military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in George’s name may be may to the Susquehanna Health Foundation, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701 for the benefit of the Hillman Cancer Center or The Gatehouse.

www.crousefuneralhome.com

