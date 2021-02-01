Hughesville -- George A. Stahl, 82, of Hughesville passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at home.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Nealy E. (Greninger) Stahl.

Born July 22, 1938 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Arthur A. and Stella M. (Bortz) Stahl.

George served his country proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps and received an honorable discharge. He later retired from Kvaerner Pulping Ltd. in 2000 after 42 years as a crane operator. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 866, Hughesville. He enjoyed tinkering around the house, detailing cars, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and traveling in his fifth wheel camper.

Surviving are his four children: Jeffrey A. Stahl (Billie-Jo), of Montoursville, Joyce A. DeFrancesco (Anthony), of Montoursville, Laurie A. Baker, of Cogan Station, and Tammy M. Stoneroad (Michael), of Patterson, Ga.; five grandchildren: Anthony (Tracey), Heather, Shelby, Dana (Jordan) and Levi; a brother, Charles Stahl of Montoursville; sister-in-law Maxine Stahl, of Montoursville; and beloved dog, Princess.

In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Stahl, son-in-law, Denis Baker, and sister-in-law, Nancy Stahl.

A memorial service to honor the life of George will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 5 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. Burial will follow in McEwensville Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home. We ask that you please wear a face covering as we comply with COVID-19 regulations.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in George's name to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive Pittsburgh, PA 15205, or at www.cancer.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

