Millville -- Geolene A. DeWald, 70, of Millville passed away Monday, February 21, 2022 at The Gatehouse at Divine Providence Hospital of Williamsport.

Born April 10, 1951 in Bloomsburg, she was the daughter of the late George H. and Arline M. (Stevens) Billig. She married William E. DeWald on April 17, 1965 and they shared 56 years of marriage.

Geolene enjoyed traveling. She traveled to Italy twice, to eastern Europe and to Canada. She loved her grandsons, her dogs, collecting antiques, and NASCAR. In her free time, she volunteered at church functions and enjoyed going to community events.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, William E. (Kimberly) DeWald, Jr. of Hilliard, Florida, and Mark P. DeWald of Waynesboro; two sisters, Arla M. (Larry) Keller of Bloomsburg, and Mary Franczak of Camp Hill. She had seven grandsons: Nicholas, Zachary, Thomas, Jeremiah, Alexander, George, and Colin, as well as a daughter In-law, Cheryl DeWald of Waynesboro.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Drue H. Billig, January, 2011.

There will be no public service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

