South Williamsport -- Geoffrey R. “Jeff” Nevel, 90, of South Williamsport passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born May 31, 1931 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Geoffrey M. and Elizabeth M. (Jackson) Nevel.

Jeff was a hard worker his entire life, retiring from Prudential Insurance Company after 37 years of service where he was a member of the Insurance Workers International Union. Jeff was also a member of Newberry Church of Christ, the Consolidated Sportsmen and Eureka Lodge 335 F. & A.M.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially taking trips to Canada and Cape May, N.J. where he would go lake and deep sea fishing. Jeff was a marksman with a talent for shooting and reloading all types of guns. He loved his family dearly, and especially being “Pap.”

Surviving are three children, Sharon Hackenburg (Terry) of Winfield, Richard Nevel (Helen Marie) of Curwensville, and Beth Rees (Jerry) of Woodland; seven grandchildren, Steve, Craig and Lynda Thomas, Eric Nevel, Sandra Bryant, Andrew Maddas and Evan Rees; 12 great-grandchildren, Drew, Alan, Jackson, Briele, Derek, Cree, Piper, Blake, Shelby, Megan, and Genevieve; a brother, Donald E. Nevel (Barbara) of The Villages, Florida and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents Jeff was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Betty J. (Long) Nevel on August 15, 2017 and a brother Charles R. Nevel.

A funeral service to honor the life of Jeff will be held 11 a.m. Monday, October 4 at Newberry Church of Christ, 2101 Linn St., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at church.

Memorial donations in Jeff’s name may be made to Newberry Church of Christ, 822 Diamond St. Williamsport, PA 17701.

