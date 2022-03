Williamsport -- Genevieve Louise Sander, 92, formerly of Williamsport, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday April 2, 2022 at Wildwood Cemetery. Please meet at the Wildwood Cemetery office on Cemetery Road.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

To plant a tree in memory of Genevieve Sander as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.