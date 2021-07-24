Williamsport -- Genevieve B. “Genny” Pompeo, 87, of Williamsport passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021, while surrounded by her loving family.

Genny was born in Williamsport on April 28, 1934, a daughter of John J. and Floss (Lewis) Loftus.

She was a member of the former Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church, now St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Genny was a CCD teacher for 30 years at Mater Dolorosa and a volunteer at many of the church spaghetti dinners as well as other church activities. Genny served as president and was a longtime member of the church’s Christian Women’s Society. In addition, she volunteered at Divine Providence Hospital.

Her husband of 49 years, Albert J. Pompeo, died Feb. 5, 2012.

Surviving are her children and their families; Kirk M. Pompeo, wife Lynn of Louisville, Kentucky, Cheryl A. Webster, husband Mark of Cogan Station, Kevin L. Pompeo, wife Joanne of Williamsport, Jeff A. Pompeo, partner Jessie Tate, of Williamsport, Lisa M. Pompeo, wife Sherrie, of Roanoke, Virginia; grandchildren, Audrey, Josh, Brad and Nick Pompeo, Kristen Menges, Crystal Johnson, Brooke Wise; great grandchildren, Parker, Landon, Carson, Skieler, Genny, Daisy, James, Lily, Nathan and Alexander; siblings, Lois Hughes, Sister Margaret Loftus IHM and Irene Schrimp.

In addition to her parents and husband; siblings, Mary Louise Young, Jimmy Loftus and John J. Loftus and a grandson, Ryan Pompeo all preceded her in death.

There will be no visitation, A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. 4th St. Williamsport at 10 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021 with Rev. Robert Antonelli officiating. Burial in Wildwood Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Genevieve’s name may be made to, Lycoming County S.P.C.A., 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.






