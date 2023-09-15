Montoursville, Pa. — Genevieve A. Ricker, 63, of Montoursville passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at Williamsport South Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Born January 2, 1960 in Homestead, Florida, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Betty (O'Dwyer) Blair.

Genevieve was a 1978 graduate of Williamsport Area High School. She formerly worked at Shanaman's Beauty Supply and Barber Supply as well as a salesperson at Fairfield Honda and Spitlers RV.

Genevieve was an avid traveler, having embarked on 23 cruises to the Caribbean with her beloved husband, David L. Ricker. These trips were a testament to her adventurous spirit and love for life.

Genevieve was also a passionate collector of music and English tea cups, her collections reflecting her refined taste and love for the arts. Above all, she was a dog lover, and her cherished canine companion, Winston, was a constant source of joy and comfort.

Genevieve is survived by her husband, David L. Ricker, who was her partner in every sense of the word. Their love story was one of mutual respect, shared adventures, and unwavering support. She is also survived by her three brothers, Edward Blair and Daniel Blair of Williamsport, and Francis Joseph Blair (Susan) of Rahway, N.J.; a sister, Roberta Updegraff (Mark) of Linden; and numerous nieces and nephews

A celebration of Genevieve’s life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Genevieve’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, Pa. 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

