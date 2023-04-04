Cogan House Township, Pa. — Gayle L. (Litzleman) Stryker, 82, of Cogan House passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023 at her home.

She was born in Cogan House on August 8, 1940 to the late Oliver Henry and Helen Marie (Maneval) Litzelman. Gayle was married to Harry W. Stryker, who precedes her in death.

Gayle worked as a dairy farmer her whole life. She loved flowers and bird watching. Gayle enjoyed spending time with her family and keeping everyone in line.

Gayle is survived by a son, Randy Stryker of Cogan House; a granddaughter, Rylee Stryker of Cogan House; and a sister, Ethel (Fred) Confair of Salladasburg.

In keeping with Gayle’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements were entrusted to Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation and Funeral Home, Williamsport.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jamesmaneval.com.

