Jersey Mills -- Gayle Elizabeth Keesey, 83, of Jersey Mills passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 29, surrounded by loved ones.

Born on July 18, 1936, Gayle was the daughter of the late Leslie and Dorothy Gibson. She was a graduating member of the Montgomery-Clinton High School class of 1954. Following high school, she worked in Washington, D.C. for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Following that career, she worked in various positions before becoming the owner and operator of the popular Gibson Hotel in Jersey Mills, which she inherited from her father and uncle, Maynard Gibson. She proudly held that title until she retired in the early 2000’s.

On May 20, 1997, Gayle wed Dale Keesey, whose death broke a marital union of nearly 13 years.

In addition to her husband and parents, Gayle was preceded in death by her son, Warren L. Kantner, whom she missed dearly. Also preceding her in death was her first husband, George W. Kantner.

Gayle is survived by her brother, Gary “Bud” Gibson; her granddaughter Samantha Kantner (Kevin) Brummert; her great-grandson, Warren D. Brummert; her daughter-in-law, Kaydee Kantner Miller; her stepchildren, Debbie (Charlie) Beall, Lori (Kevin Berry) Keesey, Lynn Keesey, and Scott (Rachael) Keesey; and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind countless friends with whom she made many happy memories.

Interment will be at Bluestone Cemetery, with graveside service at the convenience of the family. Donations can be made in Gayle’s honor to the Masonic Charities of Pennsylvania or the American Heart Association.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

