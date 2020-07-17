Unityville -- Gavin Zayne Steele, 20, of Unityville died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born December 7, 1999 in Williamsport, he was a son of Scott R. and Rose M. (Brown) Steele.

Gavin was a graduate of Hughesville High School, Class of 2018, and was currently employed at Dandy Mart, Unityville, and Shop-Vac, Willamsport. In his free time Gavin enjoyed hiking with his dog, kayaking and spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving in addition to his parents are a sister, Aubry R. Steele of Hughesville; two nephews, Zacary S. Wallis-Steele and Landon S. Robbins; maternal grandparents, Carl and Diane Brown of Montoursville; paternal grandfather, John R. Steele of Muncy; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Gavin was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Sharon L. Steele.

A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.