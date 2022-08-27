Williamsport — Gautiel Hernandez, 78, of Williamsport passed away at home on August 24, 2022 while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Isabela, Puerto Rico on May 2, 1944, a son of the late Ramon Hernandez and Manuela (Cortes) Hernandez.

Gautiel retired after 24 years, from the furniture division of Brodart Company, he started in the Williamsport plant and retired from their McElhattan plant.

He was a Little League umpire for 35 years, starting at the Maynard league, then moving on to East End, West End, Montoursville, Loyalsock, and South Williamsport Leagues. He was also a softball umpire for 40 & 8 slow pitch. Gautiel enjoyed fishing, hunting, and dancing but his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Florence (Cortes) Hernandez; daughter Audra (Brandon) Flanders and son, John-Eric Hernandez, both of Williamsport; granddaughter, Idonia Hernandez of Philadelphia; grandson, Army Specialist Brandon J. Flanders, currently deployed overseas; brother Harry Hernandez of Bronx, N.Y.; sister Maria (Louis) Gargiulo of Staten Island, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Sonia Hernandez of Florida, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Gautiel was preceded in death by his step-father, Caesar Nazario and a brother, Angel Hernandez.

The family will receive friends and family at the Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 133 East Third St., Williamsport on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 11 to 12 p.m.

A Memorial Service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 12 noon, with Rev. Lauri Kerr officiating. Burial will follow at Twin Hills Memorial Park.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a fond memory.

To plant a tree in memory of Gautiel Hernandez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.