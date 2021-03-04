Sonestown -- Gary W. Montgomery, 81, of Sonestown died Monday, March 1, 2021 at ManorCare North.

Born September 10, 1939 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Grant W. and Myrtle E. (Wells) Montgomery. He and his wife, the former Merri A. Golder, would have celebrated 59 years of marriage on September 8, 2021.

Gary was a graduate of Sullivan Highlands High School, Class of 1957. Following graduation he was employed at the former Muncy Valley Industries and retired in 1996 from the former GTE Sylvania, Muncy, after having worked there for over 30 years. Gary also served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Gary loved spending time with his family and was very proud of his son and grandson. In his younger years, Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, and volunteering; serving as past assistant fire chief of Laporte Boro. Fire Comp. and was active with Laporte Ambulance.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Robert D. (Kristin) Montgomery of Eagles Mere; and a grandson, Patton Bradley Montgomery of Turbotville.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Montgomery; and a sister, Linda Montgomery.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.