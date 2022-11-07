Forksville — Gary W. Fiester, 82, of Forksville died Friday, November 4, 2022 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Born October 1, 1940 in Forksville, he was a son of Warren and Irene (Day) Fiester.

Gary was an avid sports fan from playing youth little league and adult softball. His love of baseball prompted him to coach little league with his youngest son Marc for the Loyalsock Cubs. A few years later, Gary became a huge fan of soccer. He was inspired to referee for the AYSO and later sought his certification to referee for the PIAA. Gary refereed until he was 67 years old. He continued to attend Sullivan, Benton, and Millville soccer games until just two weeks ago. Gary used to ride his Harley Sportster to and from games. Gary made many close friends throughout his journey with sports. Gary donated funds annually and a trophy for a special Sullivan County High School athlete. He enjoyed handing out candy to fellow referees, fans, and others at games.

Gary worked at the former Baumunk Lumber Company, Forksville, for most of his career. He made friends there as well. Gary took pride in his wood pile.

Surviving is his wife of 62 years, Linda (McCarty) Fiester; four children, Anthony (Lisa) Fiester of Forksville, Beverly (David) Kelly of Hummels Wharf, Laura (Dion Betts) Fiester of Lancaster, and Marc (Laura) Fiester of Muncy Valley; six grandchildren, Lesley Workman, Taylor Irons, Jodie Rosbach, Michael Fiester, Cameron Fiester, and Sydney Fiester; two great-grandchildren, Autumn Rosbach, and Bryce Workman; two brothers, Lyndon Fiester of Montoursville, and Joey Fiester of Shunk; a sister, Rebecca Fiester Aldinger of Forksville; an uncle, Fred Fiester of Muncy Valley; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by three sisters, Nancy Fiester, Betty Reibson, and Roberta Fiester.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sullivan County High School Athletic Booster Club, 749 South St., Laporte, PA 18626.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

