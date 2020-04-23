Montgomery -- Gary W. Cameron, 73, a resident of Montgomery, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2020 in the Williamsport Regional Medical Center.

Born Saturday, February 8, 1947 in Williamsport he was a son of the late Betty J. (Cameron) Bower. Gary was the husband of Diane M. (Probst) Cameron with whom he celebrated a 48th wedding anniversary on June 5, 2019.

Gary was a 1966 graduate of Montgomery High School. He honorably served his country with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from Schneider-Valley Farms Dairy at Williamsport where he was employed as a milk deliveryman.

Gary was a member of Muncy V.F.W. Post 3428. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching football and NASCAR racing. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Gary W. and wife Niccole Cameron II of South Williamsport; one sister, Mary E. Buck of Hughesville; and two brothers, Clifford E. and wife Cindy Bower, Jr. of Williamsport; and John Bower of Montgomery. He was preceded in death by his brother, David A. "Picky" Bower.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The date, time and place will be announced once it has been decided.