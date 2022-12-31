Williamsport, Pa. — Gary Richard Shamer, 78, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Rose View Center.

He was born on October 16, 1944 in Baltimore, Maryland, and was the son of the late Arthur P. and Sarah (Shaeffer) Shamer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother; William A. Shamer.

In keeping with his wishes, services are private and burial will be in Patapsco United Methodist Cemetery, Finksburg, Maryland.

Arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Shamer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

