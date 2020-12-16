Williamsport -- Gary P. Klees, 87, of Williamsport died peacefully Monday, December 7, 2020 at Emmanuel Center for Nursing in Danville.

Born March 1, 1933 in Benzinger Township, Elk County, he was a son of the late Philip G. and Margaret (Victory) Klees.

Gary served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was employed as an inventory specialist at GTE-Sylvania and retired after more than 50 years of service.

Gary was a member of the Newberry Lions Club. He enjoyed traveling and visiting family in Texas and was extremely talented at restoring furniture. Gary cherished spending time with his grandchildren and always supported them with whatever events they were participating in.

Surviving are two sons, Michael P. Klees (Kathleen) of Danville, Scott A. Klees; a daughter-in-law Ume Wicks of Williamsport; eight grandchildren, James Klees, Ashley Bennett (Eric), Alyson Klees, Kevin Klees (Nicole), Evan Klees (Carrie), Aimee Klees, Ethan Klees, and Kaylee Klees; four great-grandchildren; two nieces, Peggy Glavey and Carol McCourt; and one nephew, Howie Glavey.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria M. (Shaffer) Klees in 1993.

Services will be held privately with burial in Wildwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Gary’s name to Newberry Lions Club, PO Box 4051 Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made under Gary’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.