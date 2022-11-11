Williamsport — Gary M. Prindle, 72, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport surrounded by his family. Surviving is his loving wife of 38 years, Susan K. (Smith) Prindle.

Born Feb. 17, 1950 in Oil City, he was a son of the late Leroy and Margaret (Heckathorn) Prindle.

Gary was a graduate of Oil City Senior High School and attended the former Williamsport Area Community College. He worked briefly as a self-employed electrician and later retired as a production manager from Stroehmann’s Bakery after 37 years.

Gary was a member of the Old Lycoming Volunteer Fire Company and a former member of F & A.M. Lodge #106 Williamsport. He enjoyed playing computer games, watching boxing, fishing, and especially babysitting his granddaughter, Bridget.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Everett J. Prindle (Susan) of Montoursville; two daughters, Alena S. Knecht (Chip) of Williamsport and Natali S. McMahon (Brandon) of Williamsport; a stepdaughter, Vicki L. Smith of Williamsport; four granddaughters, Olivia, Hannah, Bridget, and Clare; two step granddaughters, Rebecca and Jennifer; two brothers, Leroy Prindle (Olga) of Barstow, Calif., and Gordon "Gordy" Prindle (Young Sue) of Cranberry Twp.; two sisters, Audrey Hovis (Ray) of Spartansburg and Jackie Essek of Cranberry Twp.; and a grand dog, Winston.

A memorial service to honor the life of Gary will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Gary’s name to the Old Lycoming Township Fire Company 1600 Dewey Ave, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be left on Gary’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Prindle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.