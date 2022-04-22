Williamsport -- Gary Leroy Brown, Jr. was born on July 1st 1969, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

“GB” to his family and friends crossed the goal line to be with his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ on April 10, 2022 after returning to the very same town where he was born.

The pride of Williamsport leaves to honor his legacy, his beloved wife Kim, and their three children, daughters Malena and Dorianna, and son Tre. He also leaves behind brothers Kevin (Denise) and Ryan (Taryn) Brown, both of Williamsport, a long list of nieces, nephews, and other family members who will carry with them forever the love that “Gar” had for each and every one of them. He is preceded in his passing by his beloved mother Doreen Brown (2001), and his father Gary L. Brown Sr. (2003) both of Williamsport.

The man with the big heart, and even bigger smile and personality, began his career in football at Williamsport Area High School in the mid 80’s. Rushing for over 4,000 yards and 74 touchdowns for the Millionaires, he went on to be a standout running back and defensive back at Penn State.

In 1991, the NFL came calling. Drafted by the Houston Oilers, GB played 8 seasons for the Oilers, Chargers, and then Giants, racking up two 1,000 yard plus seasons.

When it was time to hang up the cleats, GB began a new journey in 2000 by mentoring young men as an assistant football coach at his high school alma mater. He quickly moved to the college ranks, first at Lycoming College, then as offensive coordinator at Susquehanna University, finally at Rutgers University before returning to the NFL as a position coach.

In 2009, Gary landed the first of what would be eleven years as a premier running backs coach in the league. He spent 4 years with The Cleveland Browns before The Dallas Cowboys came calling in 2013. GB spent the next seven seasons mentoring some of the NFL’s greatest running backs with the Cowboys.

The final chapter in his storied football life came last year as he spent the 2021 season coaching running backs at the University of Wisconsin.

Through life, GB never gave less than 100%.

His desire to honor his parents’ request to complete his college degree and set an example for his children motivated him to enroll at Lock Haven University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in sports management at age 35.

GB loved music, he especially enjoyed 60’s/70’s R&B and of course all the popular artists from the 80’s. Next to football and talking sports, he had a passion for collecting sneakers and playing video games. And nothing made him prouder than watching the successes of his 3 children both athletically and academically.

He loved good food, good friends, and family vacations; but the testament to the legacy of our beloved GB, will forever be his passion for life, his commitment to hard work and motivation to succeed, his big giving heart, and his enduring love of Kim, Malena, Dorianna, Tre, and the rest of his family and close friends.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at The Williamsport Area High School football field on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, a gift in Gary’s name would be welcomed at the following:

Gary Brown Legacy Fund

First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania

201 West Fourth Street

Williamsport, PA 17701

Or online at: http://www.fcfpartnership.org/GB

To sign a register book or share a memory, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

