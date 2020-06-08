Trout Run -- Gary L. Stryker, 68, of Trout Run passed away unexpectedly at his sanctuary in the woods, an old farm house that he, his family, and friends restored in Nelson, on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Gary was born in Williamsport on November 22, 1951, a son of George W. Stryker and Lois K. (Bair) Stryker.

He was a graduate of Montoursville High School and the former Williamsport Area Community College, now Penn Tech, in Electrical Technology. Gary was a member of Highland Lake Association part of the 40 & 8. Gary often referred to himself as a “jack of all trades and a master of none,” but in reality he was talented in many. He could do plumbing, electrical, woodworking and fix anything he put his mind to fix.

He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. He was a Six Sigma Green Belt and Black Belt recipient. Gary retired as plant superintendent after 43 years in 2016 from the Wirerope Works.

Gary was also an outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping, but his greatest joy came from spending time with his family.

Surviving are his mother of Williamsport, his wife of 30 years, the former Norma J. McQuillen, and his brother Richard A. (Laurie) Stryker of Muncy. In addition, his daughters and their families, Kelly L. (Ed) Miller of Dewart, Heather M. (Mark) Simmons and their son Shawn R. Simmons of Muncy; adopted family, Thomas (Melinda) Fryer II and their son Thomas Fryer III of Lock Haven.

His father, George W. Stryker, preceded him in death, along with his beloved chocolate lab Sadie Lynn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on the morning of Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St, Williamsport with his pastor, Rev. Brian Van Fossen officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions be made in Gary’s name to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 711 W. Edwin St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a fond memory.