Linden — Gary L. Martin, Sr., 63, of Linden passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Surviving is his loving wife of 40 years, Crystal L. (Courter) Martin.

Born April 18, 1959 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late William H. Martin and Helen “Faye” (Tilley) Martin of Cogan Station.

He was a graduate of Jersey Shore High School and worked as a lead doorman at Overhead Doors for 31 years.

Gary was a member of the Polish Club and the V.F.W. Post #7863, Duboistown. He enjoyed spending time outdoors; whether he was camping, hunting, fishing, or sitting on his porch watching a NASCAR race while taking in the joys of his home and surroundings.

Gary was a jack of all trades. He was constantly tinkering and fixing things around the house, could be found doing mechanical things and out and about riding his motorcycle with his wife by his side. Gary had a great sense of humor and could also be considered the life of a party with his outgoing, social ways. He was a loving husband, father, Pappy, Papster, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed.

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are three children, Gary L. Martin, Jr. (Jennifer) of Waco, Texas, Shawnda M. Forbes (Edwars) of South Mills, North Carolina, and Melissa S. Martin of Williamsport; 10 great grandchildren, Peter, Jessica, Matthew, Haylea, Joseph, Briana, Sean, Daeyan, Keyanna, and Marquise; one great granddaughter, Charlotte; a step brother, Arnold Gee; brother, Kenneth Martin; sister, Cheryl Roupp; and numerous nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a step sister, Cindy Lukens.

A funeral service to honor the life of Gary will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 25 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. Burial will follow in Woodward Township Cemetery. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at Sanders.

Online condolences may be made on Gary’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

