Linden, Pa. — Gary H. “Bubba” Lanfrey, 79, of Linden passed away peacefully Sunday, November 13, 2022 at home surrounded by his family.

Born August 4, 1943 in Williamsport, he was the beloved only son of Howard H. and Martha “Marie” (Reeder) Lanfrey.

Gary proudly served his country in the United States Army for 4 years and was a member of the VFW Post 7863, Duboistown. He worked at Jersey Shore Steel in Montoursville until retirement.

Surviving in addition to his loving wife “Ladybug” of 53 years, Donna L. (Walker); a daughter, Melissa A. Staggert (Ron) of Allenwood; a daughter-in-law, Wanda Lanfrey of Linden, and a sister-in-law, Margaret Spicer of State College. “Bubba” loved spending time with his grandchildren and leaves behind to cherish his memory, Amanda Adkins (Chase), Sara Adkins, Ron Staggert, Jr. (Val), Clarissa Lanfrey, Cassandra Lanfrey, Christopher Staggert (Lindsey), and 7 great-grandchildren. Gary is also survived by two nephews, Jim Walker and Rich Spicer and his two dogs, Miley and Cassie, and his life-long friend, Randall Gray (Dee) of Hughesville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Chriss L. Lanfrey and his furry companion Sierra, rest in peace.

A funeral service to honor Gary’s life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, November 18 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. A visitation will be held 12 p.m. until the time of service Friday at Knight-Confer.

The family will provide flowers and kindly ask for none to be sent. Memorials may be made in Gary’s name to Susquehanna Health Foundation, c/o Family Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Gary’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

