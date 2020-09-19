Williamsport -- Gary E. “Buster” Laudenslager, Jr., 53, of Williamsport died unexpectedly on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Born October 27, 1966 in Williamsport, he was a son of Connie (Packer) Ferringer and a step-son of Gavin Ferringer.

He worked at Williamsport Steel Container for 10 years. Buster lived life to the fullest and to the best of his ability. He was a friend to all and was admired for his "take it or leave it" personality. He could often be found shooting pool in area leagues, socializing, and frequenting local establishments, including the Kast, Finish Line, and Post 1. He will be missed by many, especially his family.

Surviving in addition to his parents are two daughters, Chelsea Shuback (Jeremy) and Kylee Heintzelman (Jay); several grandchildren; his siblings, Wendy Gavlock (Scott), Tim Laudenslager, Kelly Eiswerth (Brian) and Greg Laudenslager; an aunt and uncle; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

A funeral service to honor the life of Buster will be held 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 22 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. A viewing will be held from 6 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at Sanders.

Online condolences and monetary contributions may be made under Buster’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.