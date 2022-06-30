obit candles new size 2.jpg

Williamsport — Gary E. Burley, 75, of Williamsport passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

He was born on January 28, 1947 in Williamsport to Samuel Chester and Dorothy Elizabeth (Lechler) Burley.

In keeping with Gary’s wishes, no services will be held.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

