Cogan Station -- Gary Dale Rogers, 68, of Cogan Station passed away peacefully Saturday, March 6, 2021 at UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh.

Born November 27, 1952 at home in Lewis Twp., he was a son of the late Charles, Sr. and Mae (McCaslin) Rogers.

Gary was employed by George Logue Inc., Summit Lodge and the Williamsport Foundry. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and canning. Gary was a talented musician who wrote his own songs to play on his guitar. He loved animals, from his pets to the wildlife in his backyard.

Surviving are his daughters, Angela Waldman (Marc) of Williamsport, Veronica (Rogers) Griffin (Harris) of Charlotte, N.C., Elizabeth “Sue” Hancock (Thomas) of Middlebury Center; eight grandchildren, Morgan and Chase Waldman, Edward Hinds, Jr., Tatianna, Adriana and Imani Griffin, Tyler and Michael Hancock; a sister, Irene Vargason of Trout Run and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his former wife, Anna Rogers, three sisters, Charlotte Meixel, Letha Rogers, Idabelle Eschbach and three brothers, Charles, Jr., Stanley, Sr., and Herbert Rogers.

A graveside service to honor Gary’s life will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, March 11 at Twin Hills Memorial Park, 3332 Lycoming Mall Road, Muncy.

Memorial contributions may be made in Gary’s name to Lycoming Animal Protection Society (LAPS) 195 Phillips Park Dr., South Williamsport, PA 17702.

