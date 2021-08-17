Williamsport -- Gary A. Rising, 76, of Williamsport passed away on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg Hospital.

Gary was born on May 14, 1945 in Corning, N.Y., the son of Arthur D. and Pauline Ruth (Kennedy) Rising.

He was a graduate of Painted Post High School in Corning. While in high school he excelled as a star baseball player. He went on to graduate from the former WACC, after graduation he became an electrician at Prior and Salada, Lecce Electrics, and Williamsport Electric before going on to work for Penn College. He retired from what is now Penn College of Technology after 30 years. A Vietnam veteran, he served in the U.S. Army from October 1966 until August 1968.

Surviving are his wife of more than 50 years, Jackie (Shaffer) Rising. In addition, he is survived by his three children and their families; Michelle (Jim) Wilson of Williamsport, Ginger (CB) Fredrikson of Lakeland, Florida and Sean Rising of Williamsport; three grandchildren, Matthew (Tasha) Rising of Williamsport, Jeremiah (Alana) Wilson of Kyle, Texas and Jacob Wilson of Williamsport; 2 great grandsons, Orion and Odin Rising both of Williamsport, he is also survived by his beloved fur babies.

He enjoyed baseball, football and spending time with his family. One of his favorite pastimes was going to Mays Drive-in for lunch on Sundays, and his favorite thing to do was watch his grandson play sports.

Burial in Montoursville Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help defray medical and funeral expenses.

Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a fond memory.



