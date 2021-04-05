Overton -- Gary A. Bacorn, 74, of Overton died Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Towanda Memorial Hospital.

Born November 6, 1946 in Towanda, he was a son of the late Vernon J. and Marjorie (Chase) Bacorn. His wife of 42 years, the former Diana L. Camp, preceded him in death on January 30, 2009.

Surviving is a daughter, Christine B. (Mark Powell) Jayne of New Albany; a son, Gary A. (Courtney Salman) Bacorn Jr. of Laceyville; two sisters, Barbara (Ray) Brown of Port St. Joe, Fla., and Sharon Bacorn of Towanda; two brothers, Tracy (Janet) Bacorn of Hobart Tasmania Australia and Kevin (Diann Hull) Bacorn of Ulster; four grandchildren, Britton J. Bacorn, Bradlee J. Allen, Alexis M. Bacorn, and Ayzia J. Jayne; and two great-granddaughters, Aralynn D. Bacorn Salsman and Aubrey J. Bacorn Salsman.

In addition to his parents and wife, Gary was preceded in death by a brother, Gregory Bacorn.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 6 at St. Paul's Church of Overton, 781 Overton Rd., New Albany, with Pastor Ron Dyer officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Reformed Cemetery, New Albany. Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.

Expression of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.