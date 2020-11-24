Huntersville -- Garry L. Sellinger, age 74, from Huntersville, Pa. passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020, with his wife by his side. He and Linda shared 21 wonderful years of marriage together.

Garry enjoyed hunting, collecting coins and feeding all the local wildlife, especially Darcy the deer. He loved talking on the phone with his friends and family. He even learned how to text and was very active on his iPad and social media. Anyone who met him would tell you that he was a very smart and determined man. He spent a lot of time in the kitchen baking pies, making his famous macaroni salad, pickled eggs and much more.

Garry was very inventive; he could often be found tinkering in his shop working on his many projects. In his later years, he loved driving around on his golf cart and jazzy to stop and chat with the neighbors and enjoy the fresh air. He always knew how to make everyone laugh and bring a smile to their faces. He will be remembered for being a good husband, the best Dad/Pappy ever, and good friend to all.

He leaves behind his beautiful wife, Linda, children: Jeff, Deanna, Mark (Salena), Theresa (Sedrick), Garry Jr, step children: Mark (Tammy), Bert, Cynthia (Bob), Brenda (Paul), Melvin, Nellie, Mary Ann, Tara (Eric), many beloved grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, John and Erma, brother Larry, and sister Patty, and his beloved dog Bandit.

In light of the pandemic, services will be private. There will be a celebration of his life in the Spring.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.