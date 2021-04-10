Muncy -- Garry Dean Whitmoyer, 74, of Muncy passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Embassy of Loyalsock.

Garry was born December 6, 1946 in Muncy and was the son of the late Harry A. and the late Elizabeth M. (Bartlow) Whitmoyer. He married Carol Ann Britton on August 11, 2017.

Garry was a U.S. Navy Veteran who served his country honorably. In 2008 Garry retired after 38 years as a machine operator from Sprout Waldron & Co, of Muncy. Garry loved his family and enjoyed singing, playing his guitar and working with wood.

He is survived by his wife: Carol Ann (Britton) Whitmoyer, a son: Kurt T. (Kerry) Whitmoyer of Virgina, two stepdaughters: Patricia L. (Randy) Woodling, Julie A. (Paul) Barlow, stepson: Henry W. (Jodi) Capron; three brothers: twin brother Larry G. (Dawn) Whitmoyer of Millville, Dennis A. (Ruby) Whitmoyer of Benton, Rodney L. (Barbara) Whitmoyer of Hughesville, a sister: Joanne M. (William) Braunbeck of Norman OK, two grandchildren: Kelton A. and Keefer G. Whitmoyer, 9 step-grandchildren and 19 step-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Garry is predeceased by a brother, Roland E. Whitmoyer.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 16 at the Friends Church of Hughesville, 137 S 3rd St., with Rev. Dan Cale officiating. Burial will follow at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. After the burial, the family ask that all in attendance return to the church for a luncheon and further fellowship.

In Garry’s memory, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.