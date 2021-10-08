Williamsport -- Garry D. Best, 67, of Williamsport died on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at his residence.

Born March 1, 1954 in Clearfield, he was a son of the late Jesse and Edna Welch Best.

Garry enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles, traveling and will be remembered as a kind, generous and giving person.

Surviving is his daughter Samantha N. Surman (Nicholas) of Lockport, NY; siblings, Sandra Buck (Marvin) and Paul Best (Cheryl); grandchildren, Pierce, Kendra and Nicholas, Jr. and several close friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Randie Doucett.

In keeping with his wishes there will be no services.

Memorial contributions in Garry's name may be made to Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Garry Best as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



