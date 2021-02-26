Loyalsock -- Galen William Seaman, Sr., 91, of Loyalsock passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at his home.

Born May 1, 1929 in Williamsport, he was the youngest of five children to the late Richard A. and Margaret J. (Stryker) Seaman.

Galen served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was one of the earliest and proud members of the Korean War Veterans of Lycoming County Honor Guard along with Wilbur "Bill" Emig and Howard Wilt who helped to establish and train the Honor Guard members. He also served as a board officer for many years. The Korean War Veterans Honor Guard became well known and respected throughout central Pennsylvania. He was also a life member of the VFW Post 7863, DuBoistown.

Galen graduated from the Williamsport High School and the Technical Institute in 1947. A year later he enlisted in the U.S. Army during which he trained under the 101st airborne division as well as serving in Korea during 1951 and 1952. Earlier in 1950, he married the love of his life, Anna B. (Trembly) Seaman. Together they celebrated 52 years of marriage, until her passing in 2002. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1986.

After Anna's passing, he met and has enjoyed the companionship of his close and lovely friend Donna K. Pepperman, of Loyalsock. He often stated that God had blessed him by bringing two wonderful women into his life.

Galen is also well known for some of his beautiful spiritual and patriotic poetry, with the one titled "Ode to Korean Vets" which was officially adopted by the local group as their own. Many of the others will be displayed along with photos at the visitation. Galen also enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and abroad. His most memorable trip was to the Holy Lands with his late wife Anna.

Surviving are his children Galen W. Seaman, Jr. (Linda) of Pleasant Mills and Charles R. Seaman (Susan)of Linden; four grandchildren Brent Wesley (Lori), Wendy Zaccaria, Brian Seaman (April), and Heather Shadow (Michael); seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a brother Paul S. Seaman of Williamsport.

In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by his daughter Linda Ann Miller; brother Richard A. Seaman, Jr.; and two sisters Margaret Swingle and Jane Sallada.

A funeral service to honor the life of Galen will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue Williamsport. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home. We ask that you please wear a face covering as we comply with COVID-19 regulations.

Burial will be held privately in Salem St. Paul Cemetery, Hartsfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Galen's name to the Buchanan Baptist Church, 3240 Grimesville Road, Williamsport, PA 17701 where he was a long time member. The family would like to recognize Galen's long time Pastor Robert Regan for his friendship and guidance.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

