Muncy -- Galen T. Ryder, 83, of Muncy passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at The Gatehouse.

Galen was born on Thursday, February 25, 1937 in Hughesville and was the son of the late Thomas O. and Bessie Mae (Flick) Ryder. He was the husband of Mary Lee Dirk with whom he married on April 14, 1962 and shared 58 years of marriage.

Galen served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the Moreland Baptist Church for over 60 years and retired from Agway as a HVAC Technician, retiring in 1999 after 35 years.

He is survived by his wife: Mary Lee (Dirk) Ryder, three sons: Jeffrey S. (Judy) Ryder of Muncy, Darryl L. (Cheryl) Ryder of Telford, Michael E. (Susan) Ryder of New Cumberland, a sister: Florence Neuhard of Muncy, and seven grandchildren.

Galen was predeceased by three sisters: Pauline Binder, Mamie Summers, Marcella Evelhair, and two brothers: Clifton and Lewis Ryder.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 5, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Pastor Lucy Temple officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. Friends may call from noon to 1 on Friday at the funeral home

In Galen’s memory, memorial contributions may be sent to the Moreland Baptist Church 118 Moreland Baptist Rd. Muncy, PA 17756.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.