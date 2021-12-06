Picture Rocks -- Gail M. Thompson, 69, of Picture Rocks died Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born September 30, 1952 in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Lewis and Hilda (Wagner) Higgins.

Gail was a dedicated mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Giving back to her community was very important to Gail as she volunteered for various community groups and schools. She was also a life member of Picture Rocks Fire Dept. where she served as an EMT for over 27 years. She had a love for squirrels and Indians, and in her free time she enjoyed fishing.

Surviving is a daughter, Brenda M. (Wayne) Richart of Picture Rocks; four sons, Mark A. Thompson of Hughesville, Steven M. (Jennifer) Thompson of Muncy, Dale R. (Joni) Thompson of Fla., and Clyde D. Thompson of Hughesville; 10 grandchildren, Hope Thompson, Hunter Thompson, Damian Thompson, Michael Richart, Savannah Thompson, Hayley Thompson, Isabella Thompson, Clyde Thompson Jr., Rebekah Thompson, and Emily Thompson; and a great-grandson, Aiden C. Richart.

In addition to her parents, Gail was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Harry R. Thompson; and a son, David A. Thompson.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 9, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Pastor Dan Cale officiating. Burial will follow in Picture Rocks Cemetery. Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

