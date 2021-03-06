Woolrich -- Gail Myers Floruss, 83, formerly of Woolrich, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 in the Susque View Home where she had been a resident.

She was born January 26, 1938 in Meadville to George and Eileen Earon Myers.

Gail moved to Lock Haven with her parents and sister as a child. She was a 1955 graduate of the Lock Haven High School and had been a very active member of the band. She was a member of the St. Luke’s United Church of Christ in Lock Haven where she sang in the choir for many years. When the church was lost in the 1972 flood she joined the Great Island Presbyterian Church and sang in the choir. She had worked for many years at the former Hammermill Paper/International Paper Company until her retirement.

Gail was married to Donald Floruss for15 years. In her younger years she was a champion skeet shooter, a member of the local bird club, community chorus, and had donated 24 gallons of blood to the Red Cross. Her backyard was a certified wildlife habitat full of flowers, trees and bird feeders.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Gloria Reichard.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Officiating will be Pastor Taylor Camerer of the Great Island Presbyterian Church, Lock Haven. Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lock Haven.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Great Island Presbyterian Church, 12 W. Water St., Lock Haven, PA 17745.

Please note that strict CDC guidelines will be followed.

